BREAKING NEWS: Teenager arrested after double fatal car crash near Oundle

A teenager from Northampton has been arrested in connection with an accident that killed two men and hospitalised two others.

The 19-year-old, who has not been named, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of death by dangerous driving and one count of serious injury by dangerous driving.

Picture by Terry Harris

Officers were called at just after 2am on Sunday, May 7, to reports of the collision involving two cars on the A605 at Elton, near Oundle.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "It is believed there were four people in one of the cars, however only three were accounted for at the time. Sadly two of the occupants, both men, died at the scene and a woman remains in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious but not life-threatening injuries."

The 19-year-old who has been arrested is being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

Formal identification has not yet taken place so police are unable to name the two people who died at this time.

The road was closed in both directions between Haddon services and Elton for 18 hours before reopening yesterday evening.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting incident 55 of May 7.