BREAKING NEWS: Second person arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Northampton stabbing

A second person has been taken into police custody after a stabbing in Northampton left a man with serious chest wounds.

Officers were called Kings Heath shortly before 4am yesterday morning (Tuesday, June 20) after they received reports of a man 'stumbling outside an address close to the Mill Lane-Nene Way junction'.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest, back and abdomen and was taken by paramedics to Northampton General Hospital where his condition has improved during the day.

Det Sgt Hayley Thurston, who is leading the investigation, confirmed one man had been arrested in relation to the attack yesterday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman has now confirmed that a second person has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

She also confirmed that the the victim remains in a serious condition.

Yesterday Det Sgt Thurston said the force was still keen to speak to a number of other people in connection with the incident.

She said: "One of them is described as a white woman, aged about 19, with a large build. She was about 5ft 5in to 5ft 6in with black hair that was tied back in a ponytail. She was thought to be wearing dungarees.

"We're also looking for two other girls, both white and aged about 14-15, with skinny builds and straight brown hair. We also want to speak to a boy aged about 16 with a small, slim build and dark brown hair.

He was wearing a black top and jeans," Det Sgt Thurston added. "Anyone with information about the attack should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.