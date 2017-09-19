BREAKING NEWS: M1 closed in Northamptonshire after 'suspicious object' is found under bridge

A major motorway through Northamptonshire has been closed in both directions after a suspicious package was found under a bridge.

The closure has left traffic trapped in both directions between junction 15 for the A508 and junction 14 for the A509.

All traffic is currently being held while police and the fire and rescue service investigate a suspicious looking object underneath a motorway bridge.

Earlier this morning it was reported that the road was closed due to a collision. The AA also stated there had been a leak of a chemical substance.

However, a spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police, said: "We are urging the public to avoid the M1 as we are currently dealing with a report of a suspicious object.

"It was found underneath one of the motorway bridges between Junction 15 and 14 at around 7.30am this morning.

"The M1 is currently closed in both directions between Junction 15 and 14, and diversions are in place in both Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire.

"The road closures are likely to be in place for some time while Thames Valley Police and the fire service investigate the matter."

Severe delays of 25 minutes and more are being felt on the M1 southbound, while there are queues on at the slip road for junction 16 on the southbound side.

MORE STORIES FROM THE CHRON:

SPECIAL REPORT: Alleged victim of historic abuse reveals traumatic childhood growing up in Jesus Army

Northampton woman calls council 'heartless' after being ticketed while in charity shop

Northampton local shop where illegal worker was found in back shed could be stripped of licence