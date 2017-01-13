BREAKING NEWS: Former teacher at Northamptonshire private school charged with possessing indecent images of children

A former teacher at a primary school on the outskirts of Northampton has been remanded in custody after being charged possessing indecent images of children.

James Stuttard, who was head of ICT at Spratton Hall School and who was also a Scout leader in Warwickshire, is due to face the allegations in front of a crown court judge in February.

A Warwickshire Police spokeswoman, said: "James Stuttard, a former teacher and scout leader from Coton Meadows in Rugby, was charged with two counts of possessing indecent photographs of a child on Friday, January 6.

"The 32-year-old appeared at Leamington Magistrates Court on Saturday, January 7, and was remanded in custody until he appears in Warwick Crown Court on February 9."

It is understood none of the charges relate to his role at the school or the Scouts.

Stuttard's LinkedIn profile states that he left Spratton Hall School in December.

Head teacher, Simon Clarke, said: "I understand that the allegations made are not connected with Spratton Hall nor with any member of the Spratton community past or present.

"Any falling short of our high standards is treated with the utmost seriousness and we have, as a school, co-operated fully with the police investigation and will continue to do so.

"All required safeguarding procedures are followed with every member of staff and our safeguarding and child protection policies and procedures are totally up-to-date and comprehensive as confirmed by our recent ISI school inspection carried out in November 2016."

Stuttard was praised for his contribution to computing and technology at Spratton Hall in a November newsletter and also ran a sailing club at the school.

The health and fitness activity badge for Beaver Scouts, aged between six and eight, was developed by Stuttard, and gained national press attention.