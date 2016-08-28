BREAKING NEWS: Body found after boat rescue team sent to stretch of river by Northampton roundabout

Police have confirmed that the body of a man has been recovered from the River Nene, after a boat rescue team was dispatched near a busy Northampton roundabout last night.

A number of police and fire service vehicles were dispatched to the Barnes Meadow Interchange last night after a member of the public dialled 999 to report a body in the river.

Earlier this morning Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue could only confirm it had deployed a specialist “boat team” from Wellingborough to the scene, which is surrounded by the River Nene.

Two crews of fire fighters from The Mounts and Moulton stations were also scrambled.

The major roundabout is where the Nene Valley Way and the Bedford Road meet and last night motorists witnessed several police cars on a grassed area by the roundabout, with much of it taped off.

Northamptonshire Police has now confirmed the body of a man was recovered from the river.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and officers are preparing a report for the coroner.

The male has not been formally identified at this stage.