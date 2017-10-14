BREAKING NEWS: Armed police attend Kettering street after reported 'shooting'

Witnesses have reported armed police attending a street in Kettering after eye-witnesses claimed there had been a "shooting".
Several police officers and paramedics were sent to Field Street, Kettering, earlier this evening and an area of the street has been taped off.
Eyewitnesses have reported a "shooting" on the street and have claimed to see armed police enter a building.
However, both reports are unconfirmed at this stage.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northamptonshire Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.