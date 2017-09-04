Brambleside Party in the Park returns to Kettering

The annual Brambleside Party in the Park will return to Kettering this weekend.

The event takes place from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday (September 10) at Brambleside Primary School in Cleveland Avenue.

Lots of family fun is on offer, including dance displays, a bouncy castle, mini train ride and other attractions.

Music and entertainment will be provided by the legendary Bill Burton.

There will be food and drink on offer, as well as craft stalls and the Kettering Silver Band.

Several community groups will also attend including the Clover Hill Scouts and Kettering Sea Cadets.

The event, organised by the Brambleside Community Association committee, promises fun for all the family and everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information, go to the Brambleside Community Association Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bramblesideca/.