Boy robbed and attacked by gang of teens in Northampton

A 13-year-old boy was robbed during daylight hours in Northampton after a gang of teenagers demanded money before assaulting him.
The young teen was in the Drapery just after 3.30pm on Sunday, July 23, when he was approached by a group of teenagers, two on bikes, who demanded money.
The boy managed to get away for a short distance but was then kicked and punched.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "One of the offenders is described as a tall, slim, black boy, around 13 years old, with short braided black hair and wearing a grey hooded tracksuit.
"Another was also a tall, slim, 13-year-old black boy with short black hair wearing a t-shirt and black shoes, another a 13-year-old [white] boy wearing a blue Adidas hooded top and trousers and another an Asian boy wearing a red tracksuit."
Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
