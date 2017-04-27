Boy, 16, stabbed in Corby

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Corby last night (Wednesday).

Police were called to Westcott Way, in the car park to the rear of Corby’s swimming pool, to reports of an altercation between two males at about 7.30pm.

The victim was discovered with stab wounds and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

A police spokesman said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to help them with their investigation.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.