Boy, 14, given black eye in Kettering assault

A 14-year-old boy was assaulted while walking his dogs in Kettering.

The two incidents happened between 3.15pm and 4.30pm on Monday, January 30, in Rockingham Road’s Pleasure Park and William Street.

Two men were walking two other dogs nearby in the park and one of the boy’s dogs got into a scuffle with one of theirs.

Soon afterwards, one of the men grabbed the victim by the coat and gave him a push.

The victim went away to get a friend and came back to the park to try to identify the offender.

He and the friend were followed into William Street by the same two men, one of whom shouted at him while the other punched him in the face, causing bruising and swelling to the right side of his face and a black eye.

One of the men had short, bleached hair, was about 5ft 11in, about 20 years old and wore a grey Adidas zip-up hoodie with red stripes down the sleeves and grey jogging bottoms.

He had a black and white Jack Russell and a grey schnauzer with him.

The other man had short, light brown hair, was also about 20, 6ft and wore a grey tracksuit.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or who may have any information regarding them.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.