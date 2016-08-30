Boy, 12, ‘deliberately reversed into’ following verbal spat in Burton Latimer

A 12-year-old boy alleges he was deliberately reversed into by a woman in a car after a verbal altercation in Burton Latimer.

The victim was hit by the vehicle in Church Street on Thursday, August 18, sometime between 11.15am and 11.40am.

The incident happened when a woman reversed a large, grey vehicle on to the path – apparently deliberately – following a verbal altercation with the boy and his friends.

As a result the vehicle hit the victim, who sustained swelling and bruising to the right leg.

A rear light of the car – possibly a Renault – was smashed in the incident.

The offender was white, aged 25 to 35, slim and of medium height.

She was wearing a flowery dress and had a local accent.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.