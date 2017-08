Have your say

Thieves stole a bouncy castle, soft play equipment and outdoor toys from Broughton Village Hall.

The incident took place on Friday (August 4) at some point between 1.45pm and 5.45pm at the centre in Gate Lane.

Police are investigating the incident and urged anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.