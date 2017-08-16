Border Collie Freddie overcomes illness to triumph at prestigious dog show

A Border Collie named Freddie from Thrapston won Best in Show at one of Britain’s largest dog shows despite having previously been given only a matter of weeks to live when he was diagnosed with lymphoma.

Owner Hannah Fawcett from Thrapston when she handled Freddie, whose official Kennel Club name is Laceway Lone Ranger, to his success at Leeds championship show held at Harewood House in West Yorkshire.

Freddie was bred by Hannah’s mother Pat Hales who was at the ringside to cheer his surprise win.

Three years ago Freddie was struck down with lymphoma when he was two-thirds of the way to winning his show champion title, and was given just 12 weeks to live even with chemotherapy. However, following 16 weeks of treatment he went into remission.

Hannah said: “The most important thing in the world to me is Freddie’s health, which is why I made the long journey from Thrapston to Newmarket every week for four months. However, Freddie absolutely loves going to dog shows, so we thought it might be fun to go to a few this summer. After all we’ve been through, I never expected he would win Best in Show and become a champion.”