Book of condolence opened in Thrapston for Ben Walker

A book of condolence has been opened for Ben Walker at Thrapston library.

Ben, 15, died of a suspected cardiac arrest while playing for Thrapston Town Juniors FC on Friday.

Ben Walker

A statement from the library said: “All the staff and volunteers of Thrapston Library would like to offer our sincere condolences and sympathy to Nicola, Andy and Sam Walker and all the family, friends and teammates of Benjiman Walker, who sadly passed away on Friday evening, while playing a game of football.

“Ben played for Thrapston Town Juniors Under 15 team, as well as Thrapston Cricket Club.

“A book of Remebrance and Memories has now been opened for Ben in the library.

“If you would like to contribute to this book, by writing your messages of sympathy, or cherished memories, then please do pop into the library where you will be most welcome.

“Photographs would also be most welcome.

“We are open 10am to 6pm Tuesday to Friday and 10am to 2pm Saturdays, 11am to 2pm Sundays.”