Bonus prizes on offer in Corby Lottery

There is even more up for grabs in the Corby Lottery this month with a bonus autumn draw.

On September 30, as well as the £25,000 top prize, there are also six fantastic bonus prizes all ready to be won.

Buy a ticket and you could be in a chance for winning any of the following:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7 inch 8GB

£35 gift voucher to spend at The Core Theatre at Corby Cube

£30 Nando’s Corby voucher

Savoy Cinema Family (2D) ticket

Love2Shop Shopping Voucher

Family Swim Voucher for Corby East Midlands International Pool

All new and existing names of those that have entered the Corby Lottery for the draw on September 30 will be put in for the prize draw – do don’t delay and make sure you have your ticket ready!

The Corby Lottery is an exciting, local, weekly lottery that raises money for good causes in Corby.

Tickets for the lottery cost just £1 per week per ticket.

Each ticket has a 1 in 50 chance to win a prize each week, with a top prize of £25,000 – that’s a better chance of winning than the National Lottery or the Health Lottery!

A full list of the good causes that benefit from the Corby Lottery can be found at www.corbylottery.co.uk/support/find-a-good-cause

For further information and to buy your tickets visit Corby Lottery website www.corbylottery.co.uk/.

No money from the lottery will be used to subsidise other council services.

Corby Council Lead Member for Community Cllr John McGhee said: “We are very excited to be giving away six extra prizes this month on top of the weekly prizes of up to £25,000.

“The Bonus Draw is a great way to thank all of those that are supporting the Corby Lottery and the good causes that benefit from it.

“We hope that many residents take this opportunity to take advantage of more prizes being up for grabs!”