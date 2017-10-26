Bonfire night at Wicksteed Park promises to be a magical affair

The annual Wicksteed Park fireworks extravaganza is returning for a 16th fantastic year, providing a magical event for all the family.

Award-winning fireworks champions MLE pyrotechnics, from Daventry, are lighting up the sky above the park on Saturday, November 4.

For a chance to win tickets to this year’s event, make sure you buy this week’s Northants Telegraph – on sale now.

Once more, the central feature of the event will be a giant wicker statue, which will come alive with fireworks before being burnt ahead of the main bonfire being lit.

This year the statue is based on Herne the Hunter, the horned god and lord of the forest in British mythology.

This year’s event is being partnered by Heart and they will be represented by drivetime presenter Gareth Wesley on the night.

Musicians from Tresham College will entertain the crowds and music will be supplied by Big Bopper Entertainment.

A disco for families is included in the admission price and will be held in the Pavilion straight after the fireworks, until around 10.30pm.

Tickets are £5 on the night but only £4.50 in advance. All proceeds are re-invested into the park.

The park is also holding free lantern making workshops for the community during October half term and the lanterns will be used as part of a parade before the bonfire is lit on November 4.

The workshops will be held on Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28, from midday to 4pm in the park’s heritage space and are suitable for the over eights.

Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times and the workshops are free but booking is recommended as spaces are limited.

For further details call Tracey Clarke 01536 512475 or email community@wicksteedpark.org.

The park is also opening some attractions at the weekends during November

They include the Tree Top Walk, Astroslide, Dropslide, the Woolloomooloo aviary, crazy golf, Sycamore Circle, Sway Rider, Carousel and Meerkat Burrows.

Tickets are available from the fairground ticket office.

For further information and ticket details go to www.wicksteedpark.org/events/.