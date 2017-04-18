Boilers worth almost £3,000 stolen from properties on new housing estate in Finedon

Burglars used ladders to steal boilers worth almost £3,000 from three houses on a new housing estate.

The thefts from properties in Well Spring Close, Finedon, took place sometime between 6pm last Thursday (April 13) and 8am on Good Friday.

A police spokesman said: “After removing the boilers, the thieves exited the homes via the front door and left the site, causing significant damage to the kitchens of the three properties.

“The boilers are white Worcester Greenstar combi-boilers and the offenders must have used a van to transport the stolen property in and out of the site which leads to Thrapston Road.”

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.