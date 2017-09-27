Body found after reports of a fire at Kettering house

A man was found dead after emergency services were called to a house in Kettering.

Police and firefighters were called to the property in Weekley Glebe Road after reports of a fire yesterday (Tuesday) and the body of a 46-year-old man was discovered.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Emergency services attended an address in Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering, at about 9pm yesterday evening, following reports of a fire.

“Sadly, the body of a 46-year-old man was found at the property.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and an investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.”