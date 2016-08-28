Boat rescue team sent to stretch of river by busy Northampton roundabout

A boat rescue team was dispatched to a part of the River Nene by a busy Northampton roundabout last night, though details of the incident remain unclear.

A number of police and fire service vehicles could be seen on the bank of the A428/A45 roundabout last night from around 6.30pm.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue could only confirm it had deployed a specialist “boat team” from Wellingborough to the scene, which is surrounded by the River Nene.

Two crews of fire fighters from The Mounts and Moulton stations were also scrambled.

The major roundabout is where the Nene Valley Way and the Bedford Road meet and last night motorists witnessed several police cars on a grassed area by the roundabout, with much of it taped off.

Northamptonshire Police is believed to be preparing a statement.