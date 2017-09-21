Blades aerobatic display team to wow crowds at Sywell Classic event in Northamptonshire

The Blades, a team of former Red Arrow pilots, will perform their world-famous display at Footman James Sywell Classic: Piston and Props this weekend.

The Blades team will take to the skies at 12.10pm on both Saturday and Sunday, displaying their dynamic routine.

Ben Murphy, the leader of the team, joined in 2015. He is a former team leader of The Red Arrows and recently led The Blades to victory in The Formation Aerobatic Challenge in Zhengzhou, China earlier in May.

He said: “It’s great to be able to display at our home base here at Sywell and we are really looking forward to showcasing our dynamic routine to the crowds.”

The team went up against 11 other display teams from around the world as part of a global air show.

With a few new twists to the 2017 display sequence, crowds can expect to see high-G maneuvers, planes falling backward through their own smoke and gyroscopic stunts.

If weather permits, the team will perform their ‘Heart in the Sky’ to celebrate its official charity partnership, for a third-year consecutive year, with The RAF Benevolent Fund.