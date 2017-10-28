Bikers to pay their respects to Rushden man killed in crash

A group of bikers will be gathering to pay respects to their ‘fallen brother’ on the day of his funeral.

Members of the Kettering Biker Escorts took part in a special ride from Kettering to the site in Clipston where fellow biker Darryl Souza died following a collision on October 7.

The ride in memory of Darryl Souza of Rushden

Darryl had been riding back from the Ride To The Wall event, a fundraiser which allows motorcyclists to ride as an organised group to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to recognise the sacrifice made by the servicemen and women whose names are on The Wall of the Armed Forces Memorial.

More than 50 bikers took part in the special ride in Darryl’s memory earlier this month, and they will be meeting again on Tuesday (October 31).

A post by Kettering Biker Escorts on their Facebook page says: “Our fallen brother Darryl Souza will be having his very last ride on Tuesday 31st October.

“We would like as many of our fellow bikers to attend our escort to show our respect and honour.

“The meet location and time is 12.15pm at Asda car park, Rushden, NN10 6AA.

“Asda have closed off a section of their car park for us all to use.

“Hope to see you all there.”

People have also been showing their support with a Crowdfunding page set up in memory of Darryl from Rushden, which has raised more than £3,800.

The original target had been to raise enough to help pay for the funeral, but the generosity of so many people means they are hoping to give some money to the air ambulance service too.

To make a donation in Darryl’s memory, click here