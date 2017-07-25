Bike stolen from racks in Wellingborough town centre

A bike was stolen from Market Street in Wellingborough on Thursday, July 13.

The bike, pictured, was taken from the bike racks outside the BrightHouse shop at about 11am.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the bike being taken or anyone who has been offered it for sale since.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the stolen bike can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.