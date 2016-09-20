Bike stolen from outside Corby pool

A pedal bike was stolen from the cycle racks outside Corby International Swimming Pool.

The black and orange Carrera Sulcata mountain bike was taken at about 7pm on Monday, September 12, from the pool in George Street.

The offenders are believed to be two boys aged about 15, with one wearing white jogging bottoms.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.