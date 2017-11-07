Bike stolen from cycle racks in Corby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bicycle was stolen in Corporation Street, Corby.

The incident happened on Saturday, November 4, between 9.50pm and 10.10pm when the victim left his bicycle locked to the cycle racks at the George Street end of Corporation Street.

A police spokesman said: “A male arrived on a red bicycle, cut the lock and stole the bicycle.

“He left his own bicycle behind.

“The stolen bicycle is an orange and black Carrera Sulcata.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the theft can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.