‘Biggest change to date’ as Rushden schools merge

Two Rushden schools have merged in a move described as ‘the biggest and most exciting any of the pupils have witnessed’.

Whitefriars infants and Whitefriars junior schools amalgamated over the summer holidays to become Whitefriars Primary School and marked the move with a fun day at the weekend.

Merger Celebrations: Rushden: Whitefriars Infant and Junior School football match to mark schools' merger l-r Vikki Bonner (PTA), Mayor of Rushden Barbara Jenney, Lucy Burman (Headteacher) Saturday September 30th 2017 NNL-170930-203722009

The schools were established in 1973 and headteacher Lucy Burman and staff have worked to ensure the transition runs smoothly.

A school spokesman said: “To celebrate the opening of our new school and the merging of our upper and lower buildings Whitefriars Primary School held a charity football match on September 30 which was launched by the mayor of Rushden Barbara Jenney.

“Not only was the event to raise awareness of the merger but it was to celebrate the launch of our brand new football kit and our brand new defibrillator, both of which were funded through the generous donations of paretns and friends of the school through events organised by the school’s loyal Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

“All players were given a signed certificate from the mayor and all the children were awarded a gold medal for participating.

Merger Celebrations: Rushden: Whitefriars Infant and Junior School football match to mark schools' merger Vikki Bonner from the PTA with the teams Saturday September 30th 2017 NNL-170930-203642009

“The event was a great success and enjoyed by all participants.”

The school added that there are some exciting changes happening over the coming months.

They include a brand new website, a Twitter account (@Whifripri), shared events across the whole school, a book fair and children and staff able to visit classes in different phases.