Big thank you to volunteers for their support of Corby hospice

More than 50 ‘amazing people’ who give up their time to support the work of a Corby hospice have been thanked for their efforts.

Lakelands Hospice held a garden party on Saturday (July 29) to say thank you to all the volunteers who support them by volunteering in the Emporium, the Warehouse and the hospice itself in Butland Road.

Sue Hall from the hospice said: “Without these amazing people who selflessly give their time, enthusiasm and commitment, we could not provide the support for our patients with life-limiting illnesses.”

The event was attended by 55 volunteers who enjoyed outdoor games, a raffle and buffet lunch, as well as the opportunity to meet up with other volunteers and socialise with them.

Sue added: “We would like to thank Co-op Funeral Care Corby for their generous donation that was specifically to be used for our volunteers’ lunch by way of a thank you for their hard work.

“Thanks also to the six amazing and hard-working helpers from Co-op Funeral Care who made the day run smoothly so that our volunteers didn’t have to help with the event.”

Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

For more information about the hospice and its work, click here or like their page by searching for Lakelands Hospice on Facebook.