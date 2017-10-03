‘Big Film Week’ returns to Corby

A ‘Big Film Week’ event offering films and workshops will return to Corby next week.

The event will take place from October 14 to 17 and offer interviews and Q&As with people who work in the industry.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted to be able to put on a second film week in 2017 and hope eventually to make it an annual event on the Corby Cultural Calendar, giving more opportunities both to our trainees and the general public to enjoy a variety of different film genres and workshops from industry professionals.”

It kicks off at 2pm on October 14 in Queens Square with ‘Movie Madness and Mayhem’.

Actors will perform a variety of scenarios to capture the public imagination – all captured on video by HD Media trainees. The mayor of Corby will officially open proceedings.

At 7pm in the Savoy Cinema there will be a preview showing of ‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’, followed by an interview with writer Peter Turner.

Sunday (October 15) will see ‘International Day’ in the Core theatre from 4.30pm to 9.30pm with a screening of ‘Brihonnola’.

Bangladeshi cuisine will be available to the first 60 people who book this event and there is also a performance of traditional music and dance before the screening.

From 10am to 3pm on Monday (October 16) there will be workshops with industry professionals in the Core Lab with a heritage film night from 7pm to 9.30pm in the Core theatre.

On the final day, Tuesday, there will be a Wallace and Gromit Day from 9.30am to 3.30am in the Savoy Cinema with events including a film and clay workshop on how to make your own Gromit.

From 7pm to 9.30pm there will be a screening of I Daniel Blake, with producer Rebecca O’Brien giving a 30 minute talk beforehand.

To book Core events visit www.thecorecorby.com or call 01536 470470, or visit the box office.

To book Savoy events visit www.savoycorby.co.uk or call 01536 266685, or visit the box office.

For school/workshop bookings e-mail corbybigfilmweek@hdmediacic.co.uk.

Prices: Films £5 (£3 concessions), clay workshop £4.50 (£3 concessions).