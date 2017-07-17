Bid to increase size of Broughton Travellers site set to be rejected

Plans for 10 mobile homes and six touring caravans at a Travellers site in Broughton look set to be rejected.

In 2014, permission for six mobile homes and a play area at the Old Willows on the old A43 site was granted.

Travellers now want to increase that to 10 with an additional six touring caravans for site occupiers.

But a report prepared for councillors at Kettering Council’s planning committee tomorrow (Tuesday) recommends that the bid is refused.

The report said: “The provision of four additional static caravans intended to serve as pitches would add to supply of sites.

“This is acknowledged whilst the proposals raise considerable concern about proposed pitch sizes and standards for residential amenity and the limited spaces for manoeuvring.

“Nevertheless, the offer of such a supply of an additional four static caravans for occupation is a significant planning consideration which has been given moderate weight.

“The nature of the operation of the site as rented units is a distinct aspect of the proposal which could affect the availability of the pitch as it remains with the landlord to determine the time any tenant would be able to remain on site.”

The plans were heavily criticised by Broughton Parish Council which objected on a number of grounds.

The council said an ‘overintense use of the site’ had resulted in inadequate amenity space and separation distances being achieved for safe residential occupation, especially by families.

The council also raised concerns about a lack of room for emergency services and questioned the transparency of the site.

A former local resident also raised concerns about flytipping, saying it would be exacerbated by extra homes.

The meeting starts at 6.30pm in the council chamber tomorrow (Tuesday).