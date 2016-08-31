Bid to convert 13th century church near Corby into house

Plans have been submitted to convert a former church in a village near Corby into a three-bedroom house.

St Peter’s Church in Little Oakley, which dates back to the 13th century and underwent a Victorian restoration in about 1867, has sat redundant for several years.

Now a Nottinghamshire-based couple want to turn the Grade II Listed building, which has been used as a work studio on a few occasions, into a residential dwelling.

But, eerily, the couple do not own the churchyard land so would sleep surrounded by gravestones.

A planning application reads: “The proposals look to minimise the impact on the historic fabric of the building but nevertheless changes are necessary to successfully convert it into a residential occupancy.

“This building was purchased on the basis of converting it into a residential property.

“It was also purchased on the basis of bringing a redundant building suffering from neglect and deterioration back into use in a sympathetic manner to enhance a cultural and historic asset.

“Old redundant buildings can fall into further disrepair which then attracts abuse and vandalism.

“Bringing this building back into use particularly for residential use can only be described as having a positive impact on the village and the conservation area as a whole.”

To view the plans, click here.

A decision is expected later this year.