Bid to build hotel in Kettering refused

A bid to build a hotel next to the Kettering Conference Centre has been turned down.

Plans were submitted in April to build what would have been the biggest hotel in Kettering.

Phoenix Leisure Management Limited wanted to build a 194-room, five-storey, hotel next to the conference centre on the leisure village in Thurston Drive.

But Kettering council has refused to grant planning permission for a number of reasons.

It said the proposed building’s height, location, siting and design would result in a “strident, dominant and imposing incongruous addition to the area with little opportunity for landscaping... and is more akin to a city or town centre hotel”.

It added that the proposal would be harmful to the “pleasant, spacious and verdant character and appearance of the area”.

The proposal was also felt to have an adverse impact on nearby residents in Thurston Drive and Settlers Fields, with a loss of privacy in back gardens and an “oppressive sense of being overlooked” due to the amount of windows in the hotel. There were also fears of increased disturbances to surrounding houses as a result of the site’s intensified use and additional comings and goings.

The effect on the viability of the town centre was also a contributing factor in the decision to refuse the plans, as was the failure of the applicants to provide an acceptable travel plan detailing the effect on local roads of increased traffic.