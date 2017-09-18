Bid for 27 new council houses in Kettering set to move one step closer

Kettering Council looks set to endorse proposals to build 27 council houses in the town.

The proposals would see 21 new builds in Scott Road and six one-bed bungalows on the Albert Street garage site.

The Scott Road houses could be 10 one-bed flats, seven two-bed houses, one three-bed house and one four-bed house.

The total cost of the Scott Road scheme would be £2.8m with the Albert Street scheme costing £753,000.

A report set to go before Kettering Council’s executive committe on Wednesday (September 20), which recommends the the schemes to be approved, said: “Both sites will make a significant contribution in meeting housing needs within our community.

“In addition, they will visibility improve the neighbourhoods in which they are situated.”

Independent councillor Michael Brown (Brambleside) welcomed the proposals.

He said: “I am sure this will be welcomed by the residents of Scott Road who in recent years have been very receptive to the idea, instead of a previously-proposed gypsy and Traveller site by Kettering Council.

“As residents will know, I have been campaigning for such a development on this site for many years on their behalf and with their consent, and have in recent years been joined by Cllr Ash Davies in this endeavour.

“I am often quick to criticise many aspects of council policy which I think are against the interests of the local families in this borough.

“However, I am very pleased to see that they are now taking this issue seriously and give my full encouragement and support.

“This is a far more acceptable use of the council-owned site for neighbouring residents.

“I ask the executive committee to ensure that they do undertake this work and give the residents of Scott Road and neighbouring streets not only peace of mind, but also, increase the council’s supply of council houses to help deal with mounting homelessness in the area and regenerate this site for the greater good of local people.”

The meeting starts at 6.30pm in the council’s committee room.