Bicycle stolen from Kettering McDonald’s

A distinctive red bicycle was stolen when it was left outside a McDonald’s in Kettering.
The theft happened some time between 10pm and 10.30pm on Thursday, March 30, at the fast food outlet in Orion Way.
The Hard Rock mountain bike is red and black - one wheel is black, the other red, unlike in the photo provided by police.
Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
