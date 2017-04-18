Bicycle stolen from Kettering McDonald’s

A distinctive red bicycle was stolen when it was left outside a McDonald’s in Kettering.

The theft happened some time between 10pm and 10.30pm on Thursday, March 30, at the fast food outlet in Orion Way.

The Hard Rock mountain bike is red and black - one wheel is black, the other red, unlike in the photo provided by police.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.