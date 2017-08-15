Bestselling Corby author to release third novel

A chart-topping novelist from Corby is to release her third book next month.

Louise Jensen, 45, has sold more than 750,000 copies of her first two novels, The Sister and The Gift.

Louise's three book covers.

At one point last year she was number one in Amazon’s kindle bestseller chart and now she will release her third book, The Surrogate, on September 27.

Louise said: “The reaction to the first two books was not what I expected at all, it’s been phenomenal.

“I’m hoping the readers that enjoyed them will read my next book.

“This year has been a whirlwind.

“Aside from writing there’s much to do in terms of promotion and events.”

Mum-of-three Louise started writing during a long recovery period from a car accident that left her with serious health conditions.

Her novels have now reached 16 different countries and have both been in the top 10 ebooks for Amazon.

Louise added: “I’m constantly busy but I’m so grateful to be in this position.

“My husband and three children are immensely supportive and seeing how proud they are makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

As well as her online success, Louise will now get to see her work in stores across the country after publisher Little, Brown Book Group agreed to publish all three in paperback.

They will all be available to buy in bookshops and supermarkets like Tesco and Sainsbury’s with The Sister out on August 24, The Gift out on Dec 16 and The Surrogate out next year.

She has just started writing her fourth standalone psychological thriller, which will be out in 2018.