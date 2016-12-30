Best winter walks in Northamptonshire

The NHS has compiled advice for walkers who want shed a few Christmas pounds or just enjoy Northamptonshire's frost-dusted scenery

Health bosses are urging Northamptonshire residents to join a national New Year’s resolution to help improve the nation’s health. NHS Nene Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is backing National Obesity Week 2017, which is organised by the National Obesity Forum, and runs from 9 - 15 January.

Dr Darin Seiger, GP Chair of NHS Nene CCG, said exercise spread throughout the week is just as important as eating healthily. He said: “Obesity can lead to a number of serious and potentially life-threating conditions including type 2 diabetes, coronary heart, stroke and cancer.

"However, small lifestyle changes such as being more physically active, following a healthy, balanced diet and cutting down on sugary snacks can make all the difference.

“The best way to treat obesity is to eat a healthy, reduced-calorie diet and to exercise regularly. Being more physically active could involve taking up activities such as fast walking, jogging, swimming or tennis for two and a half to five hours a week. There are many opportunities in Northamptonshire that people can benefit from to improve their health.”

- Health Walks are free, easier walks led by trained volunteers as a group to help you get started. You can find your nearest health walks at this link.

- For details of local walks in your area or to download local maps visit here.



- Nordic Walking uses walking poles and burns up to 46% more calories than ordinary walking. You can find a local course at this link.



- Jog Northants has over 50 beginner jogging groups and all the groups are led by qualified and insured leaders who encourage anyone to join their group regardless of age, gender, ability and fitness. Find out more about Jog Northants by clicking here.

- You can also find your local jogging group here.



Obesity is an increasingly common problem because for many people modern living involves eating excessive amounts of cheap, high-calorie food and spending a lot of time sitting down, at desks, on sofas or in cars.

One in four adults in the UK are considered obese and trends suggest this could rise above 50 per cent by 2050. Figures also indicate that almost 20 per cent of children leaving primary school are obese.

Making small changes to diet and physical activity can have a huge impact on people’s health and wellbeing and National Obesity Awareness Week is a great opportunity to look at how everyone can live healthier lifestyles.

For more information on obesity visit http://www.nhs.uk/conditions/Obesity/Pages/Introduction.aspx