Beer-swigging celebration could land Steelmen £10,000 jackpot

It was the celebration that took the internet by storm - and now it could earn the Steelmen a five-figure bonus.

Defender Jason Lee was caught on camera by photographer Alison Bagley swigging a pint as he celebrated Ben Milnes’ winning goal against Mickleover Sports in February.

The celebration has now been shortlisted in Marathonbet’s search for non-league football’s best goal celebration.

The winning club will receive £10,000 as well as a friendly match against a team of Premier League legends hosted at the club’s home ground.

The Non-League Challenge winners will keep 90 per cent of gate receipts.

The remaining 10 per cent will be donated to Prostate Cancer UK.

Legends that have already been secured for this year’s Non-League Challenge team include Emile Heskey, Chris Sutton, Sol Campbell, Danny Gabbidon, Christian Dailly along with ex-Arsenal duo of Ray Parlour and Nigel Winterburn.

