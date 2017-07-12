Beer festival raises £4,500 for Wellingborough community centre

Drinkers helped turn pints into pounds with a bank holiday beer festival.

Plumbco held its annual beer festival in a marquee at its premises in Finedon Road, Wellingborough, over the May bank holiday.

The event raised £9,000, which will be split between two good causes including Glamis Hall in Wellingborough.

Karl Howell from Plumbco/Goodey & Howell recently presented Graham Campbell from Glamis Hall with a cheque for £4,500.

Graham said: “It was a fantastic weekend and we are all so grateful - a tremendous amount was raised for Glamis Hall and the Talbot Butler Ward at Northampton General Hospital.

“We are so thankful to Andrew Goodey, Karl Howell and all the staff at Plumbco for their continued support all year.

“Their contributions help so much with the day-to-day running of Glamis Hall.”

