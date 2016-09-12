Barton Seagrave Post Office re-opens after major facelift

Barton Seagrave’s Post Office has been re-opened by Kettering’s deputy mayor after undergoing a facelift as part of a national modernisation programme.

Services at the St Botolph’s Road branch will be provided from three modern full-screened counters, open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm.

This is an extra 10 hours a week after bringing an end to lunchtime closing.

Alan Ridoutt, Post Office area manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”