Barton Seagrave house which was knocked down without permission set to be rebuilt

A Barton Seagrave house which was knocked down without authorisation finally looks set to be rebuilt.

In November we reported how 77 Polwell Lane was bulldozed when permission was only granted to extend it.

Councillors agreed at a planning meeting that the house should be rebuilt, but that was thrown into doubt when a number of changes were made in the application.

But the new plans are now recommended for approval at a Kettering Council planning meeting next week.

A planning statement said: “The neighbours at 79 Polwell Lane have confirmed in writing that they are satisfied that the works set out in the party wall survey have been completed and are to a satisfactory standard.

“The applicant has now submitted an amended plan increasing the depth of the proposed dwelling by approximately 1.5m.

“It is considered that the proposed increase in depth of the proposed replacement dwelling would not have a detrimental impact on 79 Polwell Lane.”

The demolition in June caused cracks to the adjacent property, and in early August a stop notice was issued and the site has remained fenced off ever since.

A huge hedge, which dominated the appearance of the house from the road, has also been removed.

The meeting starts at 6.30pm on Tuesday (January 17) in the council chamber.