‘Ball is in CCG’s court’, say operators of Corby Urgent Care Centre

The operators of Corby’s Urgent Care Centre say the ball is in the clinical commissioning group’s court to decide on what happens next.

Lakeside+ said it would walk away from the centre when its contract ends on September 30 in a row over funding.

That left the future of the site from October unclear, with Corby CCG admitting its contingency plan was a no-go because the only other potential operator had also pulled out.

A public meeting, attended by politicians and representatives from both Lakeside+ and Corby CCG, was held last week with outbursts of frustration from residents who turned up.

Now Lakeside says it would be willing to extend its contract – but the ball is in the CCG’s court.

A Lakeside+ statement said: “Lakeside+ is keen to continue delivering the service that matters hugely to all of us here.

“We are keen to ensure the level of service is not downgraded, particularly as there would be nothing put in place to cover any loss in service.

“We are keen that our staff are protected and continue to be able to deliver the care that they passionately believe is the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

“However, the ball is in the CCG’s court to decide what happens next.”

The CCG is expected to make a decision on the future of the site at a special meeting on August 8.

Lakeside+, which took legal action against the CCG over what it said was an ‘unlawful contract’, says there are only two lawful options.

The statement added: “The fact that local people have not yet had their say on the future of the UCC means that there are only two lawful options for the CCG.

“It could run a new, lawful procurement process to appoint a new operator for the UCC to continue the present service from October 1, 2017, or it could sit down with Lakeside+ to discuss terms to extend the present contract from

October 1, 2017, for a period of up to 18 months.

“Lakeside+ will not sit by if the CCG proposes to act unlawfully but Lakeside+ will participate in any lawful tender process, although it remains to be seen whether it would be possible to run a process which could be completed and implemented by 1 October 2017.

“Alternatively Lakeside+ is happy to discuss with the CCG extending the existing contract.

“Lakeside+ has run a hugely successful service that is greatly valued by local people.

“It wants to work with the CCG to find a way for the CCG to act lawfully and for Lakeside+ to continue to provide this valuable service.”

Last week a Corby CCG spokesman said: “As has been reported previously, the contract between the commissioners (NHS Corby Clinical Commissioning Group) and Lakeside +, the current provider of services at the Urgent Care Centre, expires on September 30, 2017.

“In order to ensure service continuity and to safeguard the future of the centre, the commissioners ran a competitive procurement inviting bids to continue the service for a further 12 months.

“Unfortunately, the only bidder in the process formally withdrew their bid and so the process has failed to generate any bidder willing to continue to provide the service.

“In light of these developments, the commissioners will be considering what options exist for the Corby Urgent Care Centre.”