Bake Off star Paul Hollywood drops into Northampton pub for a post race pint

Regulars at a Northampton pub couldn’t believe their mince pies when a Great British Bake Off judge dropped in for a pint with a fellow television pal not once - but twice over the weekend.

Staff members of the Britannia off Bedford Road, near Brackmills, posed for a string of selfies with star baker Paul Hollywood, when the 50-year-old TV personality first arrived at the venue on Friday night.

Having been to the practise rounds of the Moto GP at Silverstone, the racing enthusiast headed into the Britannia with fellow screen personality Craig Doyle, who presents BT Sport’s rugby coverage.

Duty manager Suki Kaur said the arrival of the two created quite a stir at the pub, with one woman even calling up to enquire whether Mr Hollywood was propping up the bar as had been rumoured.

“Paul was loving the attention,” said Suki. “He was really nice and he had pictures with all the girls here, he didn’t seem to mind.”

Suki said the pub, part of the Chef and Brewer brand, is also a regular haunt of former Doctor Who Matt Smith.

To see Mr Hollywood in action, The Great British Bake Off is on Wednesday nights at 8pm on BBC One.