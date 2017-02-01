Award for Wellingborough superstore which helped raise £15,000 for Poppy Appeal

Supermarket staff have been given a special award after helping to raise more than £15,000 for the Poppy Appeal.

The generosity of shoppers at the Tesco superstore at Victoria Park in Wellingborough saw £15,500 raised in the run-up to Remembrance Day last year.

In recognition of the store’s support, the Wellingborough branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) presented staff with a certificate of affiliation yesterday (Tuesday).

Ian Nunney, chairman of the Wellingborough RBL branch, said: “£15,500 was raised here in the Tesco store.”

Mayor of Wellingborough Malcolm Waters presented the certificate to staff and said: “I am overwhelmed by the generosity, not just of Tesco, but of the whole of Wellingborough.”

He said a ‘fantastic amount’ of money had been raised by the Poppy Appeal across the borough, and he added: “Obviously Tesco played a big part in that.”

Christine Brown, customer experience manager at the store, said: “We are really pleased to be part of it, we are really proud.”

George and Gill Lok were at the store almost every day for two weeks last year as the RBL sold poppies in the entrance to the store.

They have been helping out with the appeal for about three years and said the Tesco staff always look after them well.

George said: “We enjoy it, it’s something that we wanted to do.”

George was joined by members of the RBL branch, including president Norman Wood MBE and vice chairman Henry Summerfield, for yesterday’s presentation.

It is hoped that the certificate will go on display in the store soon.