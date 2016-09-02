Attempted ram-raid at Northampton town centre newsagents this morning

A newsagents shop in Northampton was subject to an attempted raid using a car this morning.

St Giles News, near the Post Office in St Giles Street was hit several times with a Jaguar in a failed attempt to gain entry to the shope, which is also an off licence.

Andrew Cruden, owner of the newsagents said: “It was a car that tried to ram the doors three times at about 4.30am.

“There has not been much passing traffic since the roadworks started.”

“There seems to have been a spike in incidents of burglars targeting newsagents recently.”

Nearby businesses have also reported that two shop windows in St Giles Street have been broken in recent weeks.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Offenders used a red Jaguar in an attempt to ram raid Mace Newsagents in St Giles Street, Northampton in the early hours of this morning.

At around 4.30am this morning (Friday, 2 September), the car smashed into the front doors of the property.

Nobody entered the business and the car was later recovered abandoned on Hunters Close, Northampton.”

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

