At last! Investigation finds flood-prone Kettering street has damaged sewer

An investigation into the cause of flooding in Kettering’s Lower Street has found that a sewer is damaged.

The stretch close to the newly-built flats is often quickly underwater whenever it rains heavily, sometimes closing the road.

There had been calls for Anglian Water to investigate the issue for some time, leading to the company carrying out a camera survey using underground CCTV.

Now the cause has been identified - and work to rectify it is hoped to start as soon as possible.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “Following our CCTV camera investigations on the sewer in Lower Street, Kettering, we have found the lining of the sewer has become damaged, restricting the size of the sewer.

“Our engineers will use a specialist robot to cut the lining out of the sewer and replace it with a brand new one.

“We hope to start work as soon as possible.”

How long the work will take and whether it will affect traffic is not known at this stage.