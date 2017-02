Police are appealing for witnesses after jewellery was stolen from two houses in the same Wellingborough street.

Both incidents took place in Whernside on Tuesday (February 7).

At some point between 12.30pm and 5pm, offenders broke into two houses.

They then stole Asian gold before making off.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.