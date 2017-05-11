Artwork by Higham Ferrers artist to raise funds for trauma unit which treated his son

The work of a Higham Ferrers artist will be going on display to help raise funds for the trauma unit which treated his son.

Watercolours, oils and other media by the late Derrick Austin will be on display at Chichele College in Higham Ferrers next month.

The charity art exhibition is being held in Higham Ferrers next month

Mr Austin of Higham Ferrers was a painter and decorator by trade, but he was also an amateur artist and his paintings and drawings hang on walls around the world.

He was also co-founder of the Higham Ferrers Methodist Drama Group where, apart from being one of the lead actors, he was the director and both scenic and make-up artist.

Mr Austin died in 2011, just a few days before his 90th birthday.

This exhibition, which has free admission, has been organised by his son Peter Austin.

The aim is to bring his father’s work to a wider public but also to raise funds for the John Radcliffe Hospital Oxford Trauma Unit where Peter’s life was saved 19 years ago following an industrial injury.

For more than 15 years, the Austins have been holding events such as quizzes and table-top sales to raise funds for the trauma unit.

They have raised more than £15,000 for the hospital in this time.

Most items included in this latest fundraiser will be for sale and, although priced, any sensible offers will be considered.

The charity art exhibition is taking place from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4,

For more information send an email to pete.charity@outlook.com.