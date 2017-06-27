Arts Council England announces more than £4.5m investment in Northampton and Northamptonshire

Arts Council England has unveiled its investment plans for the next four years through its new national portfolio.

Four county organisations, are awarded funding- NN Contemporary Art, Royal & Derngate, Threshold Studios and Corby Cube .

NN Contemporary Art are located in Guildhall Road

NN Contemporary Art which puts on exhibitions and arts events was awarded funding for the first time, £240,000 over four years. It will use it to increase its online presence as well as bring international artists to Northampton.

Royal & Derngate has been given almost £3.4 million - up from just under £3 million in 2015 - to help support leading and emerging ensemble companies alongside their own ambitious production plans.

Arts Council England has maintained its almost £322,000 funding to Kingsley Park Terrace-based Threshold Studios.

And Corby Cube will get just £563,000, the same as the previous four years.

Peter Knott, area director at Arts Council England, said the Arts Council is investing more money than ever before outside London, introducing 42 new organisations, including museums and libraries for the first time, as well as continuing to fund current organisations.

He said: "We’ve been able to offer an increase to a small number of organisations we currently fund who made an exceptional case.

"The Midlands already boasts a vibrant cultural scene with an international reputation for excellence and we look forward to seeing more great art and culture being enjoyed by more audiences in more places.”