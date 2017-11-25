Arson attack at home of elderly woman in Rushden

Police are appealing for witnesses after a flammable material was pushed through the letterbox of an elderly woman’s house and set alight.

The arson attack happened in the early hours of today (Saturday) at about 2.10am in Adnitt Road, Rushden.

Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the address.

A police spokesman said: “The elderly woman was not injured and only minor fire damage was caused to the property.”

Any witnesses can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.