Armed police called to hotel near Rushden

Armed officers were called to a hotel in Rushden earlier today (Monday).

These pictures show several police cars at the Travelodge on the A45 near Rushden, where officers from Northamptonshire Police were providing support for colleagues from Cambridgeshire Police.

A spokesman for the Cambridgeshire force said: “We were called at 11.25am this morning (September 4) to reports of an aggravated burglary in St Ives.

“The suspect, a man in his 30s, left the scene and was later located by armed officers at a hotel on the A45 near Rushden.

“He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.”