Armed men raid Burton Latimer shop

A Burton Latimer shop was robbed by armed men last night (Monday).
The One Stop/Spar shop in Churchill Way was raided shortly before 9.30pm.
Two men took alcohol, cigarettes and cash and made off in what is believed to be a white 4x4.
The offenders wore gloves and had their faces covered.
Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
