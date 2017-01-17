Armed men raid Burton Latimer shop

A Burton Latimer shop was robbed by armed men last night (Monday).

The One Stop/Spar shop in Churchill Way was raided shortly before 9.30pm.

Two men took alcohol, cigarettes and cash and made off in what is believed to be a white 4x4.

The offenders wore gloves and had their faces covered.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.