Areas of Kettering to become residents’ parking only

More areas of Kettering will be residents’ parking only when new rules come into force next week.

From January 27, anyone parking on the public highway in Legion Crescent, Bowhill, 1-7 Windermere Road, West Street and Hazelwood Court will need a permit.

The move comes following extensive consultation exercises by Kettering Council and Northamptonshire County Council.

The residents’ parking controls will operate between the hours of 8am and 8pm seven days per week, including bank and public holidays.

New signage will appear in these locations during the week commencing January 23 and Kettering Council wardens will be patrolling as of January 27.

Cllr Mark Dearing, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “The extensions of our residents’ parking schemes have come from requests of residents living in these areas.

“Kettering Council is committed to implementing residents’ parking schemes where local residents have said they were in favour.”

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “Kettering Council will continue to work with Northamptonshire County Council and residents to ensure that these parking zones and the necessary enforcement regimes are implemented to allow a safer and better environment for those who live on the affected streets.”